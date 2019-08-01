LETTER: Chinese ‘training’ sites are concentration camps

The Chinese ambassador’s statement published in Business Day on July 30 refers.

It was not clear from the way the article was presented that it was an advertorial, which is worrying because of the dubious claims made therein about the “vocational training” camps in Xinjiang. These claims cannot go unanswered given the enormous scale of the abuse it appears is being perpetrated there, and the lessons of history.

If the ambassador feels South Africans are a pliable and uninformed audience ready to lap up his crude propaganda, he is mistaken.

Facts on the Xinjiang camps are hard to come by. The Chinese government has refused to allow the relevant UN authorities to visit. There is no credible positive information, as might be expected if these were merely “vocational training centres”. There are only disturbing reports from witnesses and independent media, and complaints by many governments (not only the US, as implied by the ambassador).

When something is being concealed (and yet pointedly finds its way into propaganda pieces containing unsubstantiated positive claims), one must suspect there is something seriously wrong.

The BBC, a highly respected news organisation, has published satellite images showing ongoing construction on an enormous scale in Xinjiang of barrack-style camps with fully secured perimeters, with no visible outside recreational areas.

Commercial contract records, the BBC reports, show the large-scale related purchase of security equipment consistent with prison construction. These appear to be classic concentration camps, on a huge scale.

When trying to visit, the BBC journalists were not allowed near these camps by the Chinese authorities, and the public they tried to talk to in the areas were intimidated by police.

Reports that have filtered out speak of mass disappearances, relentless indoctrination, beatings and torture. According to the BBC’s estimate, up to 1-million have been interned. It does not appear as if anyone is being released from these centres.

Remember the 6-million — could it be the world is turning a blind eye again?

Marguerite van Biljon

Craighall