LETTER: Judges risk losing credibility

It has become customary for judges to use disparaging language against the person of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in delivering their verdicts. This tendency is coloured by offensive prejudices and is alien to judicial proceedings.

A judge of the North Gauteng High Court continued with the denigration of Mkhwebane this week, sustaining without cause the personal attacks by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on her integrity. Gordhan stooped low, to the point of contempt, without dealing with the unethical issues accentuated in the remedial actions.

This smacks of selective justice. A court found Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appointment to be irregular by virtue of him being at the helm of the SABC without a matric certificate. The same judge ruled that in the case of Ivan Pillay’s appointment to the SA Revenue Service it was irrelevant whether he had matric or not. That’s fundamentally flawed and inconsistent, violating the rights of Motsoeneng.

If judges fail to exercise discretion and to guide affairs with decorum, they will lose credibility. It will create fertile ground for anarchy and social paralysis engineered by those embroiled in factional politics.

There is a growing perception that certain judges are biased and politically captured. This is not healthy for our democracy and creates the risk of dividing society. It doesn’t inspire confidence.

The same can be said about the inconsistency on the remedial actions of the public protector that were understood to be legally binding, without caveat. Yet this judge ruled that an interim interdict suspends the implementation of such actions pending the review outcome.

At face value the ruling provides clarity on a technicality that was open to interpretation, but there is no material difference that gives the delay form and substance.

Morgan Phaahla

Ekurhuleni