Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Four queens beat a joker

Donald Trump courts dictators but is xenophobic and racist towards elected congresswomen

31 July 2019 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un stand on North Korean soil while walking to South Korea in the Demilitarized Zone on June 30 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un stand on North Korean soil while walking to South Korea in the Demilitarized Zone on June 30 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

I was taught many years ago that you are measured by your friendships. It seems US President Donald Trump values the friendships of brutal dictators above all others.

He says he’s in love with the leader of North Korea, who starves and murders his own people. He also refuses to condemn Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who murders his political opponents and meddled in the US election. Trump also said he believed the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who the rest of the world and his own intelligence agencies believe participated in the horrific murder in Turkey of an American journalist.

To top all these he has the gall to castigate four US congresswomen in a xenophobic, callous, insensitive and racist manner, to shut them up when they condemned him and his policies. He told them to “go back to where they came from” when all are US citizens and three were born in the country, conveniently ignoring the fact that his current wife and a former wife were not born in the US.

This oversized idiot seems to have forgotten the axiom that anyone who has ever played poker knows: four queens always beat a joker. In his case another epithet, charlatan, is more appropriate.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

