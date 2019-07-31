LETTER: Brexit crisis

If Britain is a liberal democracy, what are we to make of the poisonous stalemate there over Brexit?

Some speak of it as a circus and of Britain as an international joke now. Others will tell you all politicians are crooks and the system itself is “broken”. But is it? Is the Brexit crisis a sign of a wider crisis for democracy?

A cooler answer is that what you see happening, with all its twists and turns, backstabbing, backsliding and blatant hypocrisies, is liberal democracy. This is how it works, this is it in action. But you have to cast off delusions and wishful thinking and look straight at realities.

The biggest puzzle is how can Remainers ignore the Brexit referendum. What was it for if not to discover the “will of the people”?

The referendum was quite clearly to solve the Tory party’s internal and electoral problems: its intractable eurosceptic wing that existed before Britain even joined the Common Market, coupled with the alarming (for the Conservatives) rise of the far-right UK Independence Party (Ukip).

People can argue about the meaning of “right” and “left” and other issues as long as they like, but if there’s any such thing as the truth, that is the truth. The referendum was called to solve the Tory party’s problems, as the leadership of that party saw them while governing under the British party system.

The ramifications of that decision are proving enormous, splitting the parties and country and threatening the traditional workings of the constitution, one of the oldest representative democracies.

That is liberal democracy, or at least liberal democracy going through one of its crises. It isn’t the first and won’t be the last.

Those who don’t like it need to consider the alternatives.

Paul Whelan

Via e-mail