LETTER: State bank a foolish fantasy

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali’s article promoting a state bank is another ideological dream that ignores reality and foreshadows a nightmare (“Treasury is on the right track by exploring a state bank”, July 29)

Four or five established banks in a small, troubled economy is hardly a “detrimental monopoly … not held accountable”. Sidelining the SA Reserve Bank, whose precise roles include holding the industry accountable, is irrational.

The author’s “full support for a state bank” and admission that it would be “funded by taxpayers’ money” simply underlines the trade unions’ selfish wish for largess someone else has to pay for, while revealing shameful ignorance.

He says large banks “want to deal with large customers, thus leaving many customers trapped in debt” and “25-million SA adults owing money to corporate lenders”. This seems to contradict the accusation that private banks do not risk dealing with the less credit-worthy sector.

If through a state bank “the government will save billions on banking services”, who will pay the state bank’s running costs? The German example that is quoted ignores the existence in that country of accountable people and minimal corruption.

We are told the resistance to a state bank due to concern over the looting of existing government entities is “ludicrous” and “corruption should not be used to demonise the role of a state bank”. Yet VBS bank’s criminal practice of persuading municipalities to “invest” out of loyalty to party and state well describes the risks a state bank would face.

Lending money to anyone cannot avoid the issue of creditworthiness and repayment. Any spurious short-cuts a state bank might use will result in compound interest, legal debt collection costs, bad debt and bank failure. Let’s not be hoodwinked into believing a state bank can magically defy basic economic and mathematical realities.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West