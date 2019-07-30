LETTER: Let’s help Zimbabwe

SA’s state of national depression is expressed by an obsessive self-absorption, a lack of optimism, no positive energy and a general sense of hopelessness.

As with clinical depression, one antidote is assisting someone else whose situation is manifestly worse than your own. This gives renewed purpose and stills the fevered mind.

If SA were to adopt this strategy, Zimbabwe springs to mind. Bankrupt, it has almost achieved the status of a “failed state”, with daily power cuts of up to 18 hours. Inflation is running at 175%. A significant percentage of its incoming hard currency consists of remittances from Zimbabweans working in SA. With unemployment of 95%, possibly the world’s highest, Zimbabweans are a lot worse off than us.

Rather than tolerating an increasingly unstable country on our northern border, why not suggest that Zimbabwe in effect becomes SA’s 10th province? After all, Southern Rhodesia, as it then was, had a “white” referendum in 1922 on this issue. The immediate reaction of “why take on more problems when we have plenty of our own”, may lack a long-term perspective, which our depressed state has a tendency to suppress.

Take the 1700 example of Scotland’s union with England. Scotland had been bankrupted by its Darien colonial experiment in what is today’s Panama, and its population consisted of starving subsistence crofters. Yet it was the Scots, with their sound work ethic and solid basic education, who later proved critical in Great Britain’s industrial revolution and global expansion.

The more recent reunification of West Germany and the German Democratic Republic had similarities.

Zimbabwe’s educational system, though degrading, is still said to be better than SA’s, and Zimbabweans have a reputation for hard work. A significant percentage of its workforce already has local jobs.

A “merger” would remove their currency problems and facilitate economic expansion, not only in Zimbabwe but also in SA. Demand for electricity would increase, something Eskom needs, and the Kariba dam could become a critical component in a new regional energy plan. After all it will not remain empty forever.

If the political elites in both countries object to a union on nationalist grounds, it could be pointed out that such red herrings were only created recently by colonial imperialists. Their real fears would be a loss of power in Zimbabwe and a positive change in SA’s political dynamic. As far as their electorates are concerned, both are long overdue.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay