LETTER: Peter Bruce’s Denel fantasy a disastrous nightmare

I am left gasping in disbelief that a former editor of Business Day could write such garbage as Peter Bruce did in his most recent column, and that the newspaper would publish it (“Fix Denel with a defence budget”, July 25).

The most elementary “guns or butter” analyses of Economics 101 establish that military spending, at best, is economically unproductive and, at worst, is economically disastrous.

The 1995 defence white paper acknowledged that there is no conceivable foreign military threat to SA, and that apartheid legacies of poverty were SA’s national security problem. That remains the case 24 years later.

Economics 102 establishes that public spending on education and health are the foundation stones for economic development and the alleviation of poverty. Your readers will recall that the arms deal scandal was predicated on the economically ludicrous rationale that R30bn spent on armaments would magically generate R110bn in offsets and thus create 65,000 jobs to stimulate SA’s economic development.

Then defence minister Joe Modise specifically told parliament in March 1999: “It is clear that this acquisition project will enormously benefit SA industry as a whole. It will benefit the defence industry [Denel] in particular, which receives a new lease of life.”

Tens of billions of rands were poured down the drain at Denel, which was then — and 20 years later remains — unfixable. As predicted, the offset “benefits” never materialised and were simply instruments to pay bribes. The so-called “defence” industry is notorious as the most corrupt business in the world. Haven’t we yet learnt that lesson?

The cabinet was warned in August 1999 by the affordability study that the arms deal was a reckless proposition that would lead the government and country into mounting economic, fiscal and financial difficulties, including an increase in unemployment. That the SA National Defence Force is also in shambles is entirely the consequence of having “blown the budget” on the arms deal fiasco. We have soldiers who are too fat to fight, sailors who can’t swim, and pilots who have departed for commercial airlines. The upside, hopefully, is that SA will become another Costa Rica, albeit by default.

Costa Rica abolished its army in 1948 and allocated the funds saved to education and health. In contrast to its neighbouring countries, it is now a thriving democracy in a region otherwise destabilised by US-backed military dictatorships, human-rights abuses and poverty. Costa Rica’s education and health standards are now comparable to those in Western Europe, while in the development of sustainable energy resources it leads the world.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA