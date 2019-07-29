LETTER: Comparing Boris Johnson to Hitler is absurd

I hold no brief for new British prime minister Boris Johnson, but Dawie Jacobs’s comments in his letter cannot be allowed to go unanswered (“Rise of Trump and Johnson no surprise”, July 26).

To compare Johnson to Adolf Hitler and accuse him of “stoking fear, prejudice and racism” is absurd and feeble-minded. Johnson now presides over the most diverse British cabinet in history and is actually on record as supporting immigration to the UK. Furthermore, he was twice the successful mayor of one of the greatest multicultural and diverse cities the world has known — London.

Finally, for Jacobs to casually accuse Western countries of “racism and racial superiority simmering under the surface”, when he himself served as an ambassador for the former SA regime, is a bit rich!

David Dawson

Johannesburg