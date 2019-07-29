Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Comparing Boris Johnson to Hitler is absurd

29 July 2019 - 05:02
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW MATTHEWS
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW MATTHEWS

I hold no brief for new British prime minister Boris Johnson, but Dawie Jacobs’s comments in his letter cannot be allowed to go unanswered (“Rise of Trump and Johnson no surprise”, July 26).

To compare Johnson to Adolf Hitler and accuse him of “stoking fear, prejudice and racism” is absurd and feeble-minded. Johnson now presides over the most diverse British cabinet in history and is actually on record as supporting immigration to the UK. Furthermore, he was twice the successful mayor of one of the greatest multicultural and diverse cities the world has known — London.

Finally, for Jacobs to casually accuse Western countries of “racism and racial superiority simmering under the surface”, when he himself served as an ambassador for the former SA regime, is a bit rich!

David Dawson
Johannesburg

‘Combative’ Boris Johnson already irking EU leaders

EU leaders, who have made it clear there are no new deals to be made, warn the provocativeUK leader of his ‘collision course’ with the bloc
World
2 days ago

EU’s Michel Barnier calls Boris Johnson’s Brexit demands ‘unacceptable’

Britain's new prime minister wants to end Irish backstop
World
3 days ago

​WATCH: Peter Hain on Boris Johnson as the UK’s new prime minister

The former UK MP talks to Business Day TV about Boris Johnson and how he is likely to fare in his new role
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Fitch report is reason to panic
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA tumbles in a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank can’t play saviour ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: DA has lost my vote
Opinion / Letters
5.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view
Opinion

Related Articles

Boris Johnson chairs his first cabinet, after ruthless shuffle

World / Europe

Boris Johnson and the tricky issue of dealing with Iran

Opinion

Will the real Boris Johnson please stand up?

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.