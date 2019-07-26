LETTER: No, we can’t keep Zuma-era appointees

I found Khulekani Mathe’s piece on the need to retain Zuma-era public servants rather strange and seemingly afflicted by a profound failure of logic (“Simple solutions can staunch the loss of competent civil servants”, July 25).

The problem he outlines of a historical exodus of competent civil servants, in parallel with undue political interference in operational matters (often to facilitate corruption but sometimes due to brainless meddling), is widely accepted. The prescriptions he suggests — retention of competent individuals and less meddling — are also widely accepted, being outlined in the National Development Plan under the need to “stabilise the political-administrative interface”.

The puzzle is that he proposes that we apply these principles to Zuma-era appointees, many of whom — by his own implicit admission — were appointed by politicians with nefarious agendas. In doing so he repeats a similar sentiment expressed by David Mabuza when he became deputy president.

Yet it is highly improbable that the majority of such appointees were actually the best candidates. At best, even if satisfying certain basic standards of competence they would have been selected because they could be relied on not to stand up to their political principals on matters of law or principle. At worst, they would have been chosen because they could be relied on to actively facilitate nefarious agendas, with only incidental regard to qualifications or competence.

Either way, we can surely do better. Whether they actually engaged in state capture or related activities, such people are not the best and there is no reason to retain them; indeed, we would be well served by their being removed or demoted. The challenge is to do so in a way that this time attracts and selects the best available candidates, some of whom may have served in these positions before. How to do that is the issue Mathe could usefully have addressed, rather than presenting a logically misguided endorsement of a dubious status quo.

Seán Muller

Via e-mail