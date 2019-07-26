Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI will raise middle-class tax

Health department's Anban Pillay delusional about National Health Insurance funding and passes ball to the Treasury

26 July 2019 - 05:00
Anban Pillay. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA/FINANCIAL MAIL
The recent cabinet adoption of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has brought about renewed enthusiasm for this massive project. Dr Anban Pillay of the department of health is its promoter and zealot.

Even MDs in the medical insurance industry soft-pedal the obvious threats it poses to their business models. Maybe this is just their public face. Be careful what you wish for.

We are told by Pillay that medical aids and private insurance will be allowed to co-exist with state provision. Sounds okay. But what he does not say is that very few procedures (really only cosmetic ones) will be allowed under private care. The NHI, if implemented in its currently planned form, will decimate the private health insurance business.

Pillay is totally delusional about funding for his grand scheme. He passes this ball to the Treasury and glibly says they will basically have to increase taxes. The middle class must cough up. This is madness of a special kind.

The current model of state hospitals for the poor and voluntary membership of private medical aids is good policy. It is the execution that can improve. If the government wants to cause mass trauma to and resultant emigration of the middle and aspirant middle classes, then it must just proceed with NHI. We all know that any sound democracy needs a growing middle class.  Destroy it at your peril. 

Anthony Still
Waverley​

Mkhize clings to NHI while public patients suffer neglect and incompetence

Health department forges ahead with the national scheme despite a lack of evidence about its effectiveness in its multibillion-rand pilot programme
Opinion
1 day ago

DA says it can improve healthcare system faster and cheaper than the government can

Opposition party proposes universal subsidy for public or private sector care
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: State must get real on NHI

The flagship pilot project in which the health department poured R4.9bn was so poorly conceived that it cannot say what worked and what did not
Opinion
2 days ago

