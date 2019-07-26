Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mmusi Maimane puts us all in peril

DA leader laid a complaint about Cyril Ramaphosa with a public protector he knows is irretrievably biased

26 July 2019 - 05:00
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
The reason DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s laying of a complaint with the public protector against President Cyril Ramaphosa is resented is not that Ramaphosa is seen as being above the law or that he needs to be “protected”. It is because Maimane laid the complaint with this public protector, in the knowledge that she is both incompetent and irretrievably biased (“Ramaphosa is not above the law”, July 24).

He knew what the result would be and cared not for the dangers her report may pose not just to the president but the whole country should  Ramaphosa be forced out of office, even by “temporarily standing aside” as, unsurprisingly, the EFF is now demanding and would consequently be a full or partial result of her report. This is obviously part of the wider fightback plan, and if it were to come off it would amount to the beginnings of a coup d’etat.

That’s the real potential consequence of his remarkably naive politicking. So yes, it is widely resented.

Andrew Cripps
Via e-mail

