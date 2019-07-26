LETTER: Capitalism has not failed

Ismail Lagardien's comments on the supposed failure of capitalism refer (Capitalism needs to evolve or die, July 24). It is not capitalism that has failed, but the legislative environment in which it exists in many countries.

Control of the excesses of capitalism is effected by governments and their legislation. Of course, the other side of the coin is that too much legislation strangles the undoubted wealth-creating benefits of capitalism. If there is gross inequality in a country it implies on the one side that legislation has not sufficiently created the circumstances that facilitate a more even distribution of wealth, and on the other that businesses do not thrive to create opportunities to create employment and that wealth.

It is profits from successful businesses that pay tax and fund government, it is profits that are reinvested to create more employment and pay more tax. This fundamental reality is not really understood by the greater part of the ANC and EFF. The performance of all the state-owned companies underlines this simple truth.

Robert Stone

Linden