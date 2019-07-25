LETTER: Mngxitama a threat to democracy

It is very disappointing that 25 years since our first democratic election we have pseudo-political parties like Black First Land First that continue to undermine our democracy. Its leader, Andile Mngxitama, is quoted as saying that it does not respect the Constitutional Court judgment delivered on Monday against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Since its inception, this party has proved that it does not deserve to be taken seriously by any person who appreciates the efforts made to build a united, nonracial, nonsexist, democratic and prosperous SA. To build such a state we need a progressive constitution like ours to deal with the social and economic imbalances of the past.

The courts remain our final arbiters. Without them we will be nothing but an anarchic state. That is the reason why we don’t need such parties and its leaders, who just throw words around to please their handlers. It is the case with this Andile, who may well be deranged.

SA needs leaders who have the interests of this country at heart, people who will fight against all elements that have a potential of taking us back.

We need to defend our democracy from such people. The behaviour of the incumbent public protector, proponents of state capture and corruption must be fought tooth and nail. They are a threat to our democracy.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein