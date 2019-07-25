LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is Zuma’s protector

During his tenure, former president Jacob Zuma made a lot of mistakes, and two of them came back to bite him — the appointments of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

After that he made sure whoever was put in position of power was incompetent and easy to manipulate. Think Shaun Abrahams of the National Prosecuting Authority and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane has been an abject failure from the day she took office and everything she has touched since has turned into a disaster. The only thing she is preoccupied with is being a bulwark and a safeguard for Zuma’s cronies and this is the reason she was put there in the first place.

It is fairly obvious now that she is incapable and cannot do the job that she was appointed to do, especially now that her honesty, integrity and competence are in ruins.

The Constitutional Court ruling against her was scathing, saying she was dishonest under oath, acted in bad faith and put up a number of falsehoods. Resigning would be the right thing to do but I doubt she has the capacity to realise how disastrous this ruling is to her reputation and that of her office.

She should be fired. Her office is far too important and complicated to be run by an inexperienced and inept individual who was put there to protect her boss and his associates.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston