Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is Zuma’s protector

25 July 2019 - 05:00
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

During his tenure, former president Jacob Zuma made a lot of mistakes, and two of them came back to bite him — the appointments of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 

After that he made sure whoever was put in position of power was incompetent and easy to manipulate. Think Shaun Abrahams of the National Prosecuting Authority and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. 

Mkhwebane has been an abject failure from the day she took office and everything she has touched since has turned into a disaster. The only thing she is preoccupied with is being a bulwark and a safeguard for Zuma’s cronies and this is the reason she was put there in the first place.

It is fairly obvious now that she is incapable and cannot do the job that she was appointed to do, especially now that her honesty, integrity and competence are in ruins. 

The Constitutional Court ruling against her was scathing, saying she was dishonest under oath, acted in bad faith and put up a number of falsehoods. Resigning would be the right thing to do but I doubt she has the capacity to realise how disastrous this ruling is to her reputation and that of her office.  

She should be fired. Her office is far too important and complicated to be run by an inexperienced and inept individual  who was put there to protect her boss and his associates. 

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

Most read

1.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Jacob Zuma may become the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Mmusi Maimane stokes the flames of a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Sars may have to refund some dividends tax ...
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping Malema’s lies and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Flushed with their own ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Legal Practice Council to consider Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s future as an advocate

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has to fork out almost R1m

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal setback likely to spur calls for her removal

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.