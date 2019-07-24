Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let the young play their part

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision will not be realised if the youth are not involved

24 July 2019 - 05:00
Ronald Lamola. Picture: SOWETAN

This year marks 25 years of our freedom and democracy. In these 25 years there have been ups and downs. But what are the critical things that we need to focus on and give serious attention to?

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected to power and many people are optimistic that he is the right man to revive the economy, root out corruption and draw the line between his administration and that of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.  

I am also optimistic. He has vision. But that vision won’t be realised if young people are not part of it.

Young people matter. They need to be guided, empowered and motivated to play their role in building a stable society. Many young people are not taking part in the structures of power that seek to build our society. That should be worrying.

I was impressed to see young people like Ronald Lamola and Njabulo Nzuza given vital tasks in the government. I was also impressed and motivated by Nonceba Mhlauli’s deployment to the presidency. 

Lonwabo Busakwe
Driftsands

