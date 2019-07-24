Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Headed for total shutdown

ANC ideology the reason economy is in a mess

24 July 2019 - 05:03
ANC flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
A bout of power cuts earlier in 2019 is not the only reason the economy contracted by 3.2%.  It is just one of the many factors in the final countdown to the total destruction of the economy and the country.

There can be no doubt that the economy will fall into a second recession in two years and will not easily recover.

The revised growth forecast of the Reserve Bank for the year to just 0,6% is less than half of the Treasury’s expectations of growth of 1,5% for 2019.

The ideology of the ANC is the biggest problem. It will not revitalise the economy, which has not grown more than 1% over the past four years. 

The infighting, together with the ignorance, incompetence, inefficiency, corruption and racism of the ANC, will be the last straw that will break the camel’s back.   

Fanie Brink
Bothaville

