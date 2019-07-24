Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fedusa finally vindicated over Steinhoff collapse

24 July 2019 - 05:00
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) feels vindicated that Steinhoff’s Steve Booysen and Angela Kruger-Steinhoff have fallen on their swords and will not be reappointed to the company’s board after the pair were implicated in SA’s biggest corporate scandal that saw Steinhoff’s share price tumble from a high of R45 to a low of R3 in November 2017.

As members of the audit and risk committee — Booysen, in particular — they must be held accountable for their part in failing to prevent the catastrophic events that saw close to R250bn wiped off Steinhoff’s market capitalisation on the JSE. 

In a matter of chickens having come home to roost, Fedusa  remains adamant that Booysen must still be declared a delinquent director for his role in the scandalous events that saw thousands of pensioners left destitute after their life savings were plundered.

Many Fedusa affiliates across the public and private sectors have been directly affected by the scandal and would like to see concrete action taken against Booysen.

As the biggest single shareholder of Steinhoff on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, the Public Investment Corporation bears a heavy responsibility to lead the way in both uncovering the perpetrators of this massive corporate fraud, as well as protecting the remaining pension value of Steinhoff’s 130,000 employees and that of all other stakeholders.

Riefdah Ajam, Fedusa acting general secretary

