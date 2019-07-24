Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF sends out mixed message

24 July 2019 - 05:00
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
After a few hours of hiding, the EFF managed to come out with an unimpressive response to the Constitutional Court’s finding against the public protector: that though she had been found to be biased and dishonest — I’m paraphrasing — this did not mean all her findings were wrong, and, of course, they respected the courts.

One wonders how long the pretence that they are model and respectful constitutionalists will survive.

How many more court cases need to go against them and how many more findings need to go against the public protector before they start ranting that the courts are sell-outs and are puppets of white monopoly capital? Not long, I venture.

Sydney Kaye 
Cape Town

