LETTER: Trump the new Hitler

The US mampara has done it again. “Go back to where you came from,” he told four brave US women who have the guts to stand against the new Hitler while the rest of the world shuts up and crawls into their caves.

His voice and his shameful rhetoric is the voice of malice and of intolerance.

It is the voice of the Holocaust and the pogrom. It is the voice of exclusion and racism.

It is the reversion to the basest of base instincts turning him into a vile reptile.

Those seven words have no place in a civilised society and it is up to each and every one of us to expunge them from our collective consciousness. His vile statement is an attempt to shut up people, to disempower them, to intimidate them and to show them who is in charge.

How the Americans have selected such a lowlife as their president makes me wonder.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston