LETTER: SA politics a befuddling business

My 2016 worn-out copy of The Economist magazine remains a prized possession. “The art of the lie: Post truth politics in the age of social media” is its title. I use it as a guide to find my way through the fog that is SA politics. I have never been as confused in my life as in the past week. I do not even know who the enemy is now, who is lying, who has my best interest at heart. We are living in the post-truth world.

The Economist defines post-truth politics as “made possible by two threats to this public sphere: a loss of trust in institutions that support its infrastructure and deep changes in the way knowledge of the world reaches the public”. This past week I learnt of a new lexicon: the cabal. It is dirty out there, as journalists wage wars against each other. Whom to trust anymore?

Then you have ANC politicians such as Mzwandile Masina and Jacob Zuma attacking their own president, Cyril Ramaphosa. If I did not know any better, I would swear they were EFF closet members. What is going on here?

The armed struggle never ended for Zuma. He was fighting with Thabo Mbeki pre- and post-Polokwane. He is now aiming his machine gun at Ramaphosa. Ace Magashule and Masina are ready and happy to supply the bullets. Is an inferiority complex Zuma’s Achilles heel? Does he feel small compared to Mbeki and Ramaphosa? Is he angry with historians for looking down at him? What is eating Zuma? Why can’t he find peace in his old age? He wants to derail the Ramaphosa presidency and does not care about the country.

I feel for Ramaphosa. How can you rebuild the country if you are surrounded by people you cannot trust? Only Pravin Gordhan, Jackson Mthembu, Cheryl Carolus and Stanley Mathabatha have openly supported Ramaphosa in his fight against the Zuma faction. Where are Senzo Mchunu, Bheki Cele, Mathews Phosa, Oscar Mabuyane, Zamani Saul and Zizi Kodwa when the president is under attack? Why are they quiet?

The Bosasa donation reminds me of the Hillary Clinton e-mail saga. I wish Ramaphosa had read Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’s book Shattered on why the poor handling of the e-mail saga cost Clinton the US presidency. Ramaphosa is committing the same blunders.

It is clear the main aim is to collapse Ramaphosa’s government. The question remains: as Ramaphosa fights for his political life, who then leads the country?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail