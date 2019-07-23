Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhwebane must go

Just a pawn in a bigger scheme

23 July 2019 - 05:00
Busiswe Mkhwebane Picture: THAPELO MOREBUSI / THE SUNDAY TIMES
The recent Constitutional Court judgment on the public protector against the SA Reserve Bank in the Bankorp case is a reason for Busi Mkhwebane to step down.

She is clearly not fit to hold that office. She is just occupying that office to fight factional battles of the ANC rather than what is right for the public.

We are glad that the SACP and nongovernmental organisations exposed this earlier. They saw her for who she is, a pawn in a bigger scheme aimed at throwing those fighting corruption off course.  

We hope an inquiry into her fitness to hold office will be set up soon. We can’t continue to have a public protector who is an embarrassment to the nation. She must just resign and let capable people lead that credible office. She must go!

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

