LETTER: Hard work, then largess

The article Answer for SA Lies in the Best of Socialism and Capitalism (July 22) makes a brave effort to reconcile ideologies in the frequently expressed hope that, together, they may solve the problems of poverty and inequality.

Apart from the politically incorrect obstacle of population explosion, which in some countries will never be matched by individual added value or growth, the simultaneous merging of economic growth and distribution tends to result in a mutual annihilation of both policies.

The truth as suggested in the order of the acronym GEAR is that growth needs to come before employment, and redistribution. There needs be some pain, medicine, inequality, hard work and enterprise before there is anything to distribute.

History has shown that a dimension of time in which to create value must precede grants, handouts and social gratuities.

The authors admit that “the pie needs to grow” but splitting the focus simultaneously between two rather incompatible dogmas is exactly what is happening at present and that is certainly not working.

High taxation, BEE policies, massive grants and onerous labour laws which inhibit enterprise, are imposed simultaneously, instead of allowing the logical order in which growth, savings, value added and wealth have accumulated, to precede practices of social handouts. The latter often even dampen the motivation to work, thus further exacerbating the incompatibility.

A few decades of single-minded enterprise and wealth creation must obviously be encouraged before largess and social kindness can begin.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West