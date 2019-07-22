LETTER: Zondo's integrity gives hope

One has to admire Judge Zondo. Both his general management of the commission and the way he handles his own role that combines gravitas with humour.

But on Friday, July 19, in a short address following Jacob Zuma’s lawyer withdrawing his client from the commission (together with an expression of personal petulance), he established an extraordinary level of decency, good sense and faith in the courts and our civil institutions.

Perhaps there is a need to adjust the style of questioning to suit a “respondent” such as the ex-president, as against leading a “first” witness through their statement. But it is doubtful that Zuma was ever going to satisfy the commissioner’s desire to establish the truth around alleged malpractice some years ago. As president, he clearly avoided detail, record keeping or clear purpose, other than those of his own interest. And like most old people he may have better recall of distant events — and paranoia.

All that aside, in preferring to work amid, and foster a degree of chaos, to exploit rather than adhere to rules and conventions, to manipulate underlings and followers through their fears, ambitions and prejudice, always reacting to events in unpredictable ways, ensuring only his own often irrational mind and emotions know the next move, Zuma emulated US President Donald Trump (and probably Boris Johnson). This style of leadership is the new norm. It is antithetic to conditions conducive to democratic institutions, for commitment to law, to respect for rituals and long and predictable practice, that all aim toward the common good of all citizens

But it is defined by refusal to take responsibility for one’s actions.

Judge Zondo’s address on Friday acknowledged the principles of good governance, notably taking responsibility, repeatedly, for his whole commission. It was an act of courage and intellectual rigour that deserves to be acknowledged. It conveyed a message, especially to Mr Zuma, his legal team and his close supporters, that “it won’t wash”, not under this judiciary. The integrity of our institutions will prevail. In laying down a marker he deserves praise and gratitude of all who still hope for this country.

W.T Lloyd

Cape Town