LETTER: ‘Growth’ is killing us

There is an abiding myth in modern society that is euphemistically referred to as either “progress, growth, development, moving forward” that conjures up the false picture of mankind being able to expand in to infinity. Apparently, all we need are more jobs and opportunities and all will be well.

The cornerstone of this so-called progress is the idea that the world’s population can and should continue to grow exponentially. Anything to the contrary would be frowned upon and considered politically incorrect.

To illustrate the scale of this consider that SA’s population was about 5-million in 1900, 15-million in 1955 and now stands at 58-million.

That this is totally unsustainable should be obvious. However, in our blind march to progress we treat the Earth as an object that must be bent to our ways no matter the cost. Nature has for some time been telling us all is not well.

By contrast one can look at all the indigenous cultures for a reality check. The Aborigines in Australia lived on a huge continent that was sparsely populated but they nevertheless practised birth control when they considered that there were too many people in their community for their immediate environment to sustain. These cultures were also nomadic for the same reason.

In SA we have a chronic lack of jobs with millions of unemployed and unemployable people. Fixing a broken education system might help a bit, but what about advocating birth control? The silence on this taboo subject is deafening.

So we are left with unchecked environmental abuse, civic fraud and corporate irresponsibility. Good luck to us all.

Brian van der Vijver

Cape Town