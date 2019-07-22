Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Growth’ is killing us

The blind march to progress and increasing population are not sustainable

22 July 2019 - 05:04
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

There is an abiding myth in modern society that is euphemistically referred to as either “progress, growth, development, moving forward” that conjures up the false picture of mankind being able to expand in to infinity. Apparently, all we need are more jobs and opportunities and all will be well.

The cornerstone of this so-called progress is the idea that the world’s population can and should continue to grow exponentially. Anything to the contrary would be frowned upon and considered politically incorrect.

To illustrate the scale of this consider that SA’s population was about 5-million in 1900, 15-million in 1955 and now stands at 58-million.

That this is totally unsustainable should be obvious. However, in our blind march to progress we treat the Earth as an object that must be bent to our ways no matter the cost. Nature has for some time been telling us all is not well.

By contrast one can look at all the indigenous cultures for a reality check. The Aborigines in Australia lived on a huge continent that was sparsely populated but they nevertheless practised birth control when they considered that there were too many people in their community for their immediate environment to sustain. These cultures were also nomadic for the same reason.

In SA we have a chronic lack of jobs with millions of unemployed and unemployable people. Fixing a broken education system might help a bit, but what about advocating birth control? The silence on this taboo subject is deafening.

So we are left with unchecked environmental abuse, civic fraud and corporate irresponsibility. Good luck to us all.

Brian van der Vijver
Cape Town

LETTER: Lessons from Amazon on upskilling staff

The robots are coming and they will replace workers who perform manual and dull jobs
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Kudos for Thoko Didiza

Agriculture minister is determined to revitalise her department’s areas of concern
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Labour minister’s soft approach is a good first step

The destructive environment hampers job creation in the small business sector
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Eskom kills other people’s jobs

High cost of electricity forces mines and businesses to lay of workers when Eskom should be doing so
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Public protector revving up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Robert Mugabe ignored Deng’s advice in 1985; SA ...
Opinion
3.
WATCH: Why Jacob Zuma’s strategy at the Zondo ...
Opinion
4.
RON DERBY: Are local CEOs just BEE-ing used?
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: The unbearable narcissism of Jacob Zuma
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Gwede Mantashe is out of touch

Opinion / Letters

Most big CO2 emitters are not on track to meet climate targets, says report

Companies

LETTER: Entitlement attitude is expected, but it hinders thriving society

Opinion

LETTER: Leftist ideologues in cabinet stand in way of job creation

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Talk to each other to find solutions

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.