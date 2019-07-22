LETTER: Costly lease issue

I have had the dubious honour of participating in the budget report from the department of employment & labour. This report seems to be a regurgitation of the past and unfortunately nothing spectacular with regard to its new task in creating jobs. “Same old, same old.”

What is interesting is another issue which has reared its ugly head and was ignored in the budgeting process. In 2012, Milestone Property leased a building at No1 Heerengracht Street, Cape Town to the CCMA for a period of 10 years. For some reason or other, the department of labour tried to back out of this lease by unilaterally cancelling its commitments.

This issue found its way to the high court and now seven years later, the court has ruled that the cancellation was wrong. It appears that the profit from the lease could have been anything up to R100m and the legal costs would eventually amount to a figure in excess of R10m.

This liability is not only probable, but imminent. The previous owner of the building, who was forced to sell it, is on the brink of issuing a summons for the outstanding profit and costs and by all accounts, it looks like the department of employment & labour will be liable for over R100m.

For some reason or other, this issue was kept away from parliamentarians and was not disclosed to the portfolio committee of employment and labour.

During the tenure of our previous minister of labour, Mildred Oliphant, I asked her to disclose the issues that had arisen from that failed lease. The minister was quick to discount the issue by saying whatever was done was correct in law.

It is now interesting to see what the new minister of employment & labour will do with this “chicken that has come home to roost”.

Michael Bagraim

DA MP