LETTER: Mandela Day inspiration

Mandela Day is celebrated worldwide as a day of taking action to inspire change in our communities. We are reminded and encouraged to help those who cannot help themselves through various activities that can make a positive impact in someone’s life or a community.

At UASA we saw an opportunity to do something within our community to make it cleaner and safer. We offered to provide gardening services at our local police station in Florida, Roodepoort. Once a week UASA employee Francis “Boetie” Tong goes to the police station to cut the grass, trim the bushes and make the gardens look welcoming and presentable.

This service forms part of UASA’s social responsibility drive. We strongly believe in giving back to the community and assisting wherever we can.

This year the Nelson Mandela Foundation launched a new Mandela Day strategy called The Next Chapter. This is to mark the tenth anniversary since Mandela Day was officially declared by the UN in November 2009. The strategy is aimed at encouraging governments, civil society, citizens and corporates to focus on five areas in which they can offer services. The five areas are: education and literacy, food and nutrition, shelter, sanitation and active citizenship.

Stanford Mazhindu

UASA spokesperson