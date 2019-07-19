Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Major overhaul needed

The president will have to lead a remaking of the state after years of widespread corruption

19 July 2019 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma’s testimony before the Zondo commission is a fresh reminder that it will take a lot more than strong intent to remove the ghosts of the Zuma administration. 

As we know, and Zuma denies, financial, operational and governance failures at state-owned enterprises such as Transnet and SAA were engineered to position these entities at the centre of a widespread system of patronage across SA. 

It is folly to think that President Cyril Ramaphosa can root out more than a decade of political interference in key state institutions overnight. But he can dismantle this system, reduce corruption, and bring about reforms to regulatory and administrative institutions.

Shamila Batohi’s appointment as National Prosecuting Authority head was a positive step toward increased accountability and sustained institutional reform. She will have to leave no room to manoeuvre when she eventually acts against some of the biggest culprits — and against significant odds.

The signing of the Public Audit Amendment Bill into law in 2018 was another good sign. The auditor-general’s office now has the power to sanction state entities and government departments when they flout the Public Finance Management Act, and to hold those implicated in wrongdoing personally liable for the cost of their mismanagement.

But public service recruitment and state procurement will need a substantial overhaul. State procurement has been mired in corrupt activities, yet restrictive procurement processes proved no match. Instead, overly restrictive and expensive compliance hinders inclusive growth, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) development.

Ramaphosa must tread carefully yet decisively to set in place a system of radical institutional reform without triggering an internal political crisis. But with a deft touch and strong, independent leaders in key institutions, in concert with business leadership, his chances are good.

Adam Craker
CEO, IQbusiness

