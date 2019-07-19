LETTER: Double trouble
The constitution gives too much power to incumbents of the presidency and the office of the public protector
19 July 2019 - 05:00
It seems the writers of the constitution twice made the same mistake: that of giving powers to an institution without imaging the integrity of its future incumbent.
The one mistake was to give sole right of appointment to important positions to the president and the second was, as interpreted by the Constitutional Court, that the public protector’s remedies were binding.
Both proved problematic because a rogue incumbent becomes the institution.
Sydney Kaye
By e-mail