LETTER: Double trouble

The constitution gives too much power to incumbents of the presidency and the office of the public protector

19 July 2019 - 05:00
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

It seems the writers of the constitution twice made the same mistake: that of giving powers to an institution without imaging the integrity of its future incumbent. 

The one mistake was to give sole right of appointment to important positions to the president and the second was, as interpreted by the Constitutional Court, that the public protector’s remedies were binding.

Both proved problematic because a rogue incumbent becomes the institution.

Sydney Kaye
By e-mail 

