LETTER: Salute to SA heroes

The SACP pays tribute to a stalwart and veteran of our struggle for freedom, Ike Maphoto.

A stalwart of our struggle against colonialism, apartheid and imperialism, Maphoto died on July 13, at the age of 88.

Maphoto was one of the first recruits of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the joint SACP-ANC army established to fight for the overthrow of the apartheid regime and for the liberation of our people.

In 1963, Maphoto was sent to the former Soviet Union for political and military training as part of the Luthuli detachment, which remains highly regarded, as one of the best-trained and disciplined detachments. He rose to become chief logistics officer for the detachment.

Maphoto took part in the 1968 Sipolilo campaign, a joint effort between MK and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra), the armed wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu).

It was the second round of armed confrontation with the apartheid regime of SA and Rhodesian forces. Following the campaign, on April 6 1968 the Rhodesian security forces captured him.

He was sentenced to death on August 9 1968, but was later released, having spent 13 years at the Khami maximum prison, in 1980 when Zimbabwe became independent.

In 2006, the president conferred the Order of Luthuli on Maphoto for making a meaningful contribution in the struggle for democracy.

The SACP calls for the unity of the motive forces of the national democratic revolution, our programme for national transformation and development, against monopoly capital and the counter-revolution that has been looting our state owned enterprises, plunging them into multiple crises.

The SACP also pays tribute to and sends its deepest condolences to the family of veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, who died on July 10 at the age of 77.

Having spent about 50 years in the entertainment industry, Nkonyeni’s volume of work speaks of a progressive actress who played a sterling role advocating for democratic change in SA.

She made her big breakthrough in 1981 at the Cape Performing Arts Board theatre in Cape Town. She became the first black person to perform on that stage.

Being a black actress in a society ruled by a racist regime, Nkonyeni, with fellow performers, would often defy the regime’s laws and requirements for special applications to perform for integrated audiences.

In the democratic SA, already a respected actress, Nkonyeni worked hard to speed up the development of the arts industry, helping to groom young performers.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa conferred the Order of Ikhamanga (Silver) on her, recognising her for excellent contribution to the performing arts.

The SACP calls for more focus on the further development of the SA arts industry, with special emphasis on progressive content being made available to the public.

The SABC must be returned to the people together with all its archives. SA performers have the right to benefit from all their work, and the corrupt, both in the private and public sector, must be punished for all the theft of performers’ works.

The SACP also sends deepest condolences to the family of, and pays tribute to, SA rugby legend James Small, a member of the history-making 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks.

The process for the transformation of rugby needs to move at a speedier pace. The SACP calls for more focus in township and rural areas, where the majority of the poor people of our country live.

The SACP, the football fraternity and the people of SA received with great sadness the shocking news of the shooting and murder of football legend Marc Batchelor on July 15.

The SACP sends heartfelt condolences to his family on the loss and calls on the police to thoroughly investigate the murder.

The barbaric murder of Batchelor is one of the signs of a violent society, a scourge that must be arrested by also uprooting the economic basis, the capitalist mode of production, which keeps reproducing it.

The SACP reiterates its call for the arrest and prosecution for the perpetrators.

Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo

SACP national spokesperson & head of communications