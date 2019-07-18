LETTER: Nomhle Nkonyeni an inspiration to all

The ACDP extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Nomhle Nkonyeni, one of SA’s most esteemed actresses who filled our screens with inspiration for a number of years in various TV series.

Nkonyeni inspired many young people and paved the way forward for those who wished to follow in her footsteps.

We are thankful for the great contribution she has made to our performing arts industry. The ACDP prays that God will comfort the hearts of her loved ones at this most difficult time.

Kenneth Meshoe

ACDP leader