Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kudos for Thoko Didiza

18 July 2019 - 06:23
Thoko Didiza. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Thoko Didiza. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

The “Thuma mina” adage found resonance in agriculture and land reform minister Thoko Didiza’s budget vote speech, in which she talked about the work her department has done and intend to do following her return to the department.

Her speech shows how her department will play a part in the overall reconfiguration and the reorganisation of the state as indicated in the president’s the state of the nation address.

She spoke of agriculture as one of the sectors that has the potential to contribute to the economy as well as create jobs.  She indicated the importance of improving agricultural production that is linked to market access as well as plans to commercialise black farmers.

She spoke about interventions including the recruitment of veterinary doctors and animal health specialists, the upgrading of existing facilities to produce livestock vaccination in line with international standards.

The revitalisation of land acquired through restitution of land rights, development of a deliberate strategy to enable youth and women to enter the agricultural sector and collaboration with Statistics SA to develop a farmer register that will indicate how many producers we have in the country to ensure targeted support to farmers are all commendable.

She also wants to review the process of land acquisition and allocation, revitalisation of the agri-parks programme, resolve outstanding labour relations and lastly, engaging the department of public works and infrastructure to improve office infrastructure of the newly merged department across the country. 

This plethora  of tasks tabled by the minister in her quest to re-engineer the department to become an epitome of service delivery deserves kudos.

Themba Mzula Hleko
Pretoria

Government considers strengthening Land Bank to support black farmers

Thoko Didiza says commercialisation of black farmers remains an important objective in the  transformation of  the country’s agricultural sector
National
1 day ago

Laying the groundwork for SA’s emerging farmers

SA’s black emerging farmers hope that new land & agriculture minister Thoko Didiza will champion their cause
Features
4 weeks ago

Association calls on government to stop violent land grab of black-owned farm

Plea follows an attack on a farm manager in KwaZulu-Natal who has been hospitalised with first degree burns
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Public protector revving up ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: EFF thugs don’t know who they’re ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Where is the proof of Zuma’s claims?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: Jacob Zuma’s tricks won’t work in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: The unbearable narcissism of Jacob Zuma
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Property rights must be safe from political whims

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Educate farm youths on Extension of Security of Tenure Act

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kudos to Gauteng unit over land reform consultation

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.