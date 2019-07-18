LETTER: Kudos for Thoko Didiza

The “Thuma mina” adage found resonance in agriculture and land reform minister Thoko Didiza’s budget vote speech, in which she talked about the work her department has done and intend to do following her return to the department.

Her speech shows how her department will play a part in the overall reconfiguration and the reorganisation of the state as indicated in the president’s the state of the nation address.

She spoke of agriculture as one of the sectors that has the potential to contribute to the economy as well as create jobs. She indicated the importance of improving agricultural production that is linked to market access as well as plans to commercialise black farmers.

She spoke about interventions including the recruitment of veterinary doctors and animal health specialists, the upgrading of existing facilities to produce livestock vaccination in line with international standards.

The revitalisation of land acquired through restitution of land rights, development of a deliberate strategy to enable youth and women to enter the agricultural sector and collaboration with Statistics SA to develop a farmer register that will indicate how many producers we have in the country to ensure targeted support to farmers are all commendable.

She also wants to review the process of land acquisition and allocation, revitalisation of the agri-parks programme, resolve outstanding labour relations and lastly, engaging the department of public works and infrastructure to improve office infrastructure of the newly merged department across the country.

This plethora of tasks tabled by the minister in her quest to re-engineer the department to become an epitome of service delivery deserves kudos.

Themba Mzula Hleko

Pretoria