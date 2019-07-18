LETTER: Impeccable Madiba saved SA from civil war

Thursday is Nelson Mandela International Day, honouring the greatest icon of our times. The contribution made by Mandela can never be measured. He saved us from a civil war that was looming in 1994.

We all owe a debt of gratitude to Madiba for his contribution to freedom and justice for all men and women in SA.

Courageous in the face of oppression, resistant in the face of injustice — that is the enduring legacy of Madiba.

He dedicated his life to the service of mankind. Not once was there a temptation of retaliation and revenge.

In our time of sorrow, SA can be proud to have been given a man of impeccable honour.

Farouk Araie

Benoni