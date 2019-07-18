LETTER: Go well, Johnny Clegg

The portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture has noted with sadness the passing of the legendary Maskandi musician and founder member of Savuka, Johnny Clegg who died on Tuesday after a long battle against pancreatic cancer.

Clegg contributed to the South African music industry and is closely associated with the anti-apartheid movement. Not too many people would have taken the stance Clegg took at the height of racial divisions in the country. He identified with the popular struggle for the emancipation of black people and with the values of a free society.

He also made an immeasurable contribution in the arts. We will certainly miss “the white Zulu”. The committee wishes that his spirit will live long among many in society.

Clegg never looked for differences among people but rather sought for ways in which people could become one, hence he identified with Maskandi and spoke isiZulu so fluently.

The music industry is so much the poorer without him.

Beauty Dlulane

Chair of portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture