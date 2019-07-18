LETTER: Bring on the new-generation lie detectors

Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s offer to be subjected to a lie detector test raises some interesting possibilities.

The latest lie detectors use MRI technology, known as function fMRI machines, and show moving brain images in the most remarkable clarity. They can distinguish lies, which have to be invented and made to fit a fictional narrative, from simple memory recall. The two functions are performed in totally different areas of the brain. It is indeed fascinating to see the saying “oh what tangled webs we weave when first we practice to deceive” played out in glorious technicolor.

There are moves to have this technology introduced into court rooms in the US but, as always in legal matters, things move at a glacial pace. The cynic within me speculates that threats to lawyers’ fat fees are the main reason for the nonacceptance of fMRI technology and not genuine doubts about its validity.

The point is, most habitual liars would be fairly gung-ho about their ability to defeat a conventional lie detector, but controlling their own brainwaves? Now that’s a different matter.

If someone volunteers to take a test involving a fMRI examination, this throws down the gauntlet to the other side. It will be a very brave or stupid liar who accepts this challenge.

Just as a final thought. How much time, money and true justice can be saved by simply giving this new, fourth generation technology a go?

Robin Ducret, Cape Town