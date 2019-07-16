Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deception is the name of the game

16 July 2019 - 05:05
Former South African president Jacob Zuma addresses supporters in a park after he appeared at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg, July 15 2019. Picture: AFP/ WIKUS DE WET
Former president Jacob Zuma has stated in his testimony before the Zondo commissione that former cabinet ministers Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Siphiwe Nyanda, were apartheid-era spies.

Over the past 25 years, in post-apartheid SA, more than 50 top politicians have been called apartheid-era spies, but not a single person has been unmasked as one.

We are constantly reminded that those opposing the government are CIA and western agents. These allegations continue to rock SA’s political establishment.

The architects of these allegations probably read Sun Tzu’s book, The Art of War in which he states that “all war is based on deception”. According to a study, lies told for political purposes continue to influence people after they have been debunked, and in some instances, the lies are made more credible (in the minds of those predisposed to the message) by the debunking.

No doubt, given the nature and scope of intelligence, everyday morals cannot be exactly applied in this profession. The perception that ethics have no role in intelligence work can be seen from the remarks of  US judge Richard Posner, an astute observer of national security affairs: “Intelligence is the second oldest profession, only with fewer morals.”

Amid the cascading disclosures involving these spy allegations, it is evident that the information being spilled is obviously wrong. A lie can get halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on.  History teaches us that if you tell a lie big enough and often enough and it shall be believed as truth.

Rumours and innuendo have long influenced the conduct of politics. With the rise of the 24-hour news cycle and rapid communication, the potential for the spread of false information through rumours is perhaps greater than any time in our history.

It was George Orwell who said: “Political language, is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable and to give an appearance of solidity to the pure mind.”

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

