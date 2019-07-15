Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zandile Gumede is an embarrassment for ANC

If the embattled mayor of eThekwini really loves the party she should step down

15 July 2019 - 05:04
Zandile Gumede. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Zandile Gumede. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The supporters of the embattled mayor of eThekwini are undermining the Nasrec conference’s resolution to fight corruption.

I don’t understand how members of the organisation that is against corruption can drop everything and brave the cold weather to support an individual who is facing corruption charges.

The president promised us a new dawn. That broadly means running a clean government free from corruption and dealing with those implicated in corruption. If Zandile Gumede really loves the ANC, the organisation that deployed her, she would step down as the mayor and chair of ANC eThekwini Region. Just like her mentor, Jacob Zuma, it seems like she is not prepared to go down that route.

People like her don’t deserve to be called leaders because they don’t respect the people they claim to be representing. Worse, they are an embarrassment.

The ANC, and particularly the president, must have a backbone and root out those who are uninterested in his agenda to clean up government. They must be arrested and banned from running in the election.

Gumede should immediately step down. 

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

Zandile Gumede’s supporters demand her reinstatement as mayor

Pro-Zuma protesters in KZN say the mayor’s removal was politically motivated, and also want the the reinstatement of the regional executive committee ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Zandile Gumede’s removal opens old factional wounds in eThekwini

ANC forces mayor charged with fraud and corruption to stand down
Politics
1 month ago

Hawks probe MTN and CCTV contracts as part of Durban mayor’s case

Investigations reveal that Zandile Gumede allegedly benefited personally from the projects, along with the city’s head of disaster management and his ...
National
1 month ago

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to appear on corruption charges

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to hand herself over to the Hawks and appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes court on Tuesday on a raft of ...
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Peter Moyo may need a gun
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: With conventional solutions ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Poor service a big problem for Edcon
Opinion / Letters
4.
SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Old Mutual may be learning ...
Opinion
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: When James Small was in the room, ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Zandile Gumede mum as eight arrested after Durban city hall chaos

National

No work for eThekwini mayor until ANC probe is concluded

National

TOM EATON: Peer’s poison plot a storm in a teacup

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.