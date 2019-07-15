LETTER: Zandile Gumede is an embarrassment for ANC

The supporters of the embattled mayor of eThekwini are undermining the Nasrec conference’s resolution to fight corruption.

I don’t understand how members of the organisation that is against corruption can drop everything and brave the cold weather to support an individual who is facing corruption charges.

The president promised us a new dawn. That broadly means running a clean government free from corruption and dealing with those implicated in corruption. If Zandile Gumede really loves the ANC, the organisation that deployed her, she would step down as the mayor and chair of ANC eThekwini Region. Just like her mentor, Jacob Zuma, it seems like she is not prepared to go down that route.

People like her don’t deserve to be called leaders because they don’t respect the people they claim to be representing. Worse, they are an embarrassment.

The ANC, and particularly the president, must have a backbone and root out those who are uninterested in his agenda to clean up government. They must be arrested and banned from running in the election.

Gumede should immediately step down.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein