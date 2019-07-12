LETTER: Pravin Gordhan will have to face the law

The public protector has issued her report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit.

The investigations are becoming murkier as the drama unfolds. A retired high court judge remarked that the formation of the unit was not unlawful. Legal opinion supported that view. A 62-page report compiled by the late Faith Radebe, inspector-general of intelligence, recommended criminal charges “against at least four senior officials” at Sars.

Pravin Gordhan’s credentials are impeccable, but as an ANC stalwart he should have realised that politics is a filthy game. It is an area where angels fear to tread. Sadly, there are people on all sides of politics who play the “game of thrones”, which involves lying, cheating, disrespecting, undermining, white-anting, back stabbing, political assassinations and grandstanding.

Our politics has become murky because of a few opportunists with a hidden agenda.

It was George Washington who once said “truth will ultimately prevail where there is pains to bring it to light”. Gordhan proclaims he is innocent in the Sars saga. Under his guidance, Sars was the most efficient state institution. “You have nothing to fear if you have nothing to hide.” This statement is attributed to George Orwell, in 1984.

Surely the only way for Gordhan to clear his name is to face the rule of law? If he is innocent the law will vindicate him and crucify his accusers. This is the only sane and legal way to end this war of attrition.

Ultimately, the full bench of the Constitutional Court will have to pass judgement. The term “rogue unit” was coined by the media; the court will have to decide on the legality of the unit and if it morphed into a rogue establishment.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg