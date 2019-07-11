Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Telkom not wired for the future

11 July 2019 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
Having only recently returned from the US, I find myself siding with Sipho Maseko’s support for “SA’s future in the digital economy”.

The science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) programmes at North American universities have for some time been actively producing the new fourth industrial revolution experts he and President Cyril Ramaphosa want to incubate in SA.

However, for as long as Telkom is incapable of delivering high-speed internet within seven weeks to a city apartment already wired for fibre, any high-flying dreams will remain just that.

Reingard Nethersole
Sandown

