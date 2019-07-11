Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No alternative to Cyril Ramaphosa

11 July 2019 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
There is no doubt now that President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoys significant support among voters as well as from those who were previously vehemently opposed to the ANC for reasons well documented.

The man is likeable, dammit, and seems to be hard-working, sincere and committed to driving  SA forward.

Ramaphosa has a formidable task on his hands to stamp out graft and corruption, and deserves all the support he is able to muster, make no mistake about it. What alternative is there?

We can only trust that forces within his circle attempting to derail his efforts will desist, and put the country and its people first.

Granville Killin
Lakeside

