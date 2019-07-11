LETTER: Don’t let Denel export death

Given its past record of empty boasts of profitable exports while repeatedly begging for bail-outs, only the gullible will now believe the most recent Denel claim of a potential R30bn export of arms over the next two years (Denel Asks for R2.8bn Cash Injection from the Government, July 5).

The government should therefore heed Terry Crawford-Browne’s advice and reject out of hand Denel’s request for a further R2.8bn and also take a firm decision to close down Denel (Dodgy Denel Must be Shut Down, July 9).

We should not be indulging in the transfer of instruments of death to rogue states such as Saudi Arabia, which make us complicit in gross human rights violations such as we are witnessing in Yemen.

It will not be amiss for the SA Human Rights Commission to hold cabinet members, who serve on the National Conventional Arms Control Commission, accountable for their ill-considered approval of arms transfers internationally that breach human rights beyond our borders.

This Chapter 9 institution, tasked with protecting and promoting human rights in SA, should impress on the commission’s government functionaries that their decisions should not result in the perpetration of human rights violations abroad as well as at home.

Our arms trade does not promote human rights; it is a drain on the taxpayer and should be ended without delay.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde