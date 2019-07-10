LETTER: Will Cyril Ramaphosa survive this onslaught against his leadership?

I have read this book before. The title was Bulelani Ngcuka versus Jacob Zuma. Then-president Zuma and his friends threw everything at Ngcuka. Well-known journalists led the attack. At one stage there were ridiculous stories of Ngcuka having affairs with young girls. The onslaught continued even after Ngcuka was cleared by the Hefer Commission. It only stopped when he stepped down.

Today we are witnessing another propaganda war against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. From Twitter to the opposition parties, it is “Operation bring down Pravin”. It is getting desperate. We are now told Gordhan does not actually have a pharmacy degree. Really? Are we there now? Who is behind this propaganda war? What is the link between Camps Bay EFF and Zuma supporters? Are they enemies with common interests? What is the real agenda and role of the public protector? What are they scared of?

I see the new SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss is now also in the line of fire. Is Sars the real reason for this war? Will Ramaphosa survive this onslaught against his leadership? This is very sad. People are dying on the Cape Flats but our political leaders do not give a damn.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyana

Via e-mail