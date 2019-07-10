LETTER: Patel did not deny hurdles in G20 comments over sovereign wealth fund

Your editorial opinion on the concept of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) refers (“Ebrahim Patel joins the crisis denialists”, July 4). We understand there are slow news days, but it is regrettable that your newspaper printed an article with such a colourful title.

It could only be perceived as an attempt to clickbait readers, which is most unfortunate for a publication such as yours.

To link the minister’s comments at the Group of 20 (G20) about the long-term importance of establishing an SWF to a denial of the challenges facing the SA economy is quite a stretch.

In fact, the minister drew attention to these challenges during his remarks in response to the state of the nation address in parliament in June, when he talked of the “responsibility on [the government] to do more to change our performance and outcomes”.

The minister then detailed concrete plans for the short and long term to address the economy. I would urge readers to find the minister’s remarks on the government website.

Concerning the establishment of an SWF, this is a call of the governing party that was endorsed by the electorate during the most recent national elections. The president himself spoke about the strategic importance of establishing an SWF in parliament in August 2018.

As Patel indicated in his remarks in Japan recently, consideration for the modalities of an SWF should take place now so that when the economic environment is favourable SA would be in a position to take advantage.

The minister may accept invitations to many clubs, but certainly not that of the “crisis denialists”.

Sidwell Medupe

Spokesperson, department of trade & industry