LETTER: Patel did not deny hurdles in G20 comments over sovereign wealth fund

Trade & industry minister has detailed concrete plans to fix the economy

10 July 2019 - 05:01
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Your editorial opinion on the concept of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) refers (“Ebrahim Patel joins the crisis denialists”, July 4). We understand there are slow news days, but it is regrettable that your newspaper printed an article with such a colourful title.

It could only be perceived as an attempt to clickbait readers, which is most unfortunate for a publication such as yours.

To link the minister’s comments at the Group of 20 (G20) about the long-term importance of establishing an SWF to a denial of the challenges facing the SA economy is quite a stretch.

In fact, the minister drew attention to these challenges during his remarks in response to the state of the nation address in parliament in June, when he talked of the “responsibility on [the government] to do more to change our performance and outcomes”.

The minister then detailed concrete plans for the short and long term to address the economy. I would urge readers to find the minister’s remarks on the government website.

Concerning the establishment of an SWF, this is a call of the governing party that was endorsed by the electorate during the most recent national elections. The president himself spoke about the strategic importance of establishing an SWF in parliament in August 2018.

As Patel indicated in his remarks in Japan recently, consideration for the modalities of an SWF should take place now so that when the economic environment is favourable SA would be in a position to take advantage.

The minister may accept invitations to many clubs, but certainly not that of the “crisis denialists”.

Sidwell Medupe
Spokesperson, department of trade & industry

Merging of ministries broadens the scope of controlling mergers

Now that economic development and trade and industry have been combined, the department has both a carrot and a stick, writes Xolani Nyali
6 days ago

Time to rethink BEE — Ebrahim Patel

Critics of BEE in its current form say it has only benefited the politically connected, and the new minister's focus on workers benefiting might just ...
5 days ago

G20 summit a chance for SA to boost foreign investment

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to Japanese and other investors at the high-level meeting
1 week ago

Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk down the failed National Party route

Suggesting that collapsing institutions such as Eskom and SABC can somehow become assets for pension funds is daylight robbery
2 weeks ago

