Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Create a column for updating SA on outcomes

Taxpayers want to know what steps have been taken about issues such as the tall trains, FNB Stadium muggings and Life Esidimeni deaths

10 July 2019 - 05:00
Picture: PRASA
Picture: PRASA

I would like you to start a regular column, Consequences and Accountability, in which you investigate and report back if there have been any consequences for people’s actions, and if any decisions have been made, the consequences of which taxpayers have to live with.

Here are topics and questions that could be reported on:

  • What happened to the tall trains purchased by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, and are there any financial consequences for SA?
  • What happened to the muggers who robbed people at the youth event at the FNB Stadium in 2018? Have any been arrested, charged and convicted?
  • How are the Sibanye-Stillwater gold workers doing after their long strike in which they held out for more money that Amcu did not deliver for them?
  • How did the universities juggle budgets to pay for the damages done by Fees Must Fall? What planned projects were postponed or cancelled because money had to be redirected to repair the damage?
  • Has anyone involved in implementing the Life Esidimeni project faced prosecution yet?

The public would greatly appreciate feedback and follow-up on many more topics.

Wayne Roberts
Via e-mail

EDITORIAL: Playing with toy trains as SA burns

As usual, the garrulous transport minister Fikile Mbalula seems not to be thinking at all
Opinion
6 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ace Magashule, an unelected hoodlum, should not hold democratic institutions hostage

How long can Ramaphosa put up with this public humiliation or these slights?
News
2 weeks ago

JOHN DLUDLU: SOEs have again become a slaughterhouse for black executives

Resignations in short succession of Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom CEO and Vuyani Jarana as SAA CEO cast a shadow over transformation
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: ‘Black victimhood’ is a ready ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: EFF’s great scam
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Old Mutual urgently needs a new leader
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Danger for Cyril Ramaphosa at every ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Labour laws deter small firms from ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Playing with toy trains as SA burns

Opinion / Editorials

Global Citizen Festival: well-funded, but a security fiasco

Features

JUSTICE MALALA: End the era of impunity

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.