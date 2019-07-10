LETTER: Create a column for updating SA on outcomes

I would like you to start a regular column, Consequences and Accountability, in which you investigate and report back if there have been any consequences for people’s actions, and if any decisions have been made, the consequences of which taxpayers have to live with.

Here are topics and questions that could be reported on:

What happened to the tall trains purchased by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, and are there any financial consequences for SA?

What happened to the muggers who robbed people at the youth event at the FNB Stadium in 2018? Have any been arrested, charged and convicted?

How are the Sibanye-Stillwater gold workers doing after their long strike in which they held out for more money that Amcu did not deliver for them?

How did the universities juggle budgets to pay for the damages done by Fees Must Fall? What planned projects were postponed or cancelled because money had to be redirected to repair the damage?

Has anyone involved in implementing the Life Esidimeni project faced prosecution yet?

The public would greatly appreciate feedback and follow-up on many more topics.

Wayne Roberts

Via e-mail