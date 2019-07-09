LETTER: Vehicle sector’s co-ordinated approach works

Carol Paton’s profile of deputy finance minister David Masondo was an interesting piece of journalism (“David Masondo puts class analysis at the service of realism”, July 4).

It was not a stereotyped economic analysis whose usefulness has limited application in a complex situation like ours. Particularly interesting was the citing of the co-ordinated approach followed by the automobile sector, where all stakeholders (labour, private and government sectors) are committed partners in ensuring the success of this strategic intervention.

I agree that this model should be replicated in other key strategic sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing. There is no need for a conflictual relationship if all interests are equitably taken on board. This approach is progressive and should contribute to sustainable economic development in SA.

One wishes pragmatism could always be adopted to address the challenges of our economy. The leaders of the trade union movement, private and government sectors are critical in ensuring its success.

Masondo touched on the need for a strong developmental state to support these economic activities. This requires that the three spheres of government carry out their constitutional mandates without fail. It is surely frustrating for investors to be subjected to unreliable services by, for example, the municipality in terms of electricity, water supply and other essential services. It adversely affects the performance of the businesses. Unfortunately, we often get reports of such failures.

Dr Bonile Jack-Pama

Midrand