LETTER: Power outage killed my friend

I am angry. Last week we received news of the death of a dear friend, who relied on oxygen to breathe at night. When the power went off during the night, the machine stopped working and our friend literally stopped breathing.

I blame our esteemed president. For years he was second in command and leader of a task force to sort out Eskom. His tireless endeavours led to stage-four load-shedding earlier in 2019, and while we have been assured no load-shedding is going on, we had two outages in our suburb last week.

No doubt your chief Ramaphologist, Peter Bruce, will find all sorts of reasons why it was so much more important to preserve party unity than doing the job he was chosen to do — sort out Eskom. And so we now have people literally dying. Well done, Mr President!

Friedrich Mueller

Via e-mail