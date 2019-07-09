LETTER: Lest SA forgets, so-called ideal states are riddled with poor governance and corruption

In what world is Van Onselen living? As a well-informed analyst, he must know that good governance and fighting corruption are hardly “normal” in his presumably ideal societies of the UK, US, France and Italy. Indeed they are riddled with corruption, misgovernance, deep (now growing) inequality, and disastrous policy blunders on many strategic issues.

Yet, even after a particularly damaging series of blunders (Brexit, reckless Middle East policies), there is no sign of them following SA’s example in appointing a whole series of high-level, public investigations into these excesses and blunders. An exception is the UK’s belated, reluctant inquiry into the Windrush scandal, which resulted in the loss of many lives and exposure of longstanding and repeated home office corruption and racism (the combination sounds almost South African).

The media (including Van Onselen) and NGOs have played a vital, commendable role in monitoring and holding SA governments to account. But their frequent failure to recognise and appreciate SA’s unusual achievements gives an unbalanced picture of the reality. This failure carries the danger of taking these for granted and undermining instead of nurturing them.

Underlying this constantly negative approach is a faulty model of how politics works and people behave. What societies are not largely ruled by selfish, short-sighted, fiercely competing elites — all of whom need constant exposure and constraining? And beware of those bearing “grand visions” — Donald Trump’s “make America great again”, ditto the Brexiteers and Xi Jinping/VladimirPutin-style visions of “restoring the greatness of the Chinese/Russian empires”. Incremental and gradual progress is the best to be hoped for — rather than scoffed at. What is important to watch is the trend, whether this is, in at least some important respects, in the right direction, even if slow and, as is usually the case, messy.

As a longtime analyst of SA, and one who recognised and highlighted the initially modest, much-derided reforms of apartheid that began in the 1970s (eroding job reservation, extending property and trade union rights, abolishing sex/marriage laws), I am increasingly alarmed by the impatient, unrealistic expectations of an unholy alliance of rent-seekers, market fundamentalists, (white and black) racists and “perfectionist” reformers who sweepingly dismiss the difficult, significant achievements of the Ramaphosa-ites during the past couple of years.

Among many examples of lessons from history was the assassination in 1867 of the supposedly overly modest reformer, Alexander 2 of Russia, after his continual undermining by an unholy alliance of revolutionaries, reactionaries and impatient, constantly sniping “perfectionist” reformers And look what followed — Alexander was succeeded by two arch-reactionary Czars who were then replaced by the revolutionary Bolsheviks. Russia has still not recovered.

We know what the rent-seekers and (different groups of) revolutionaries want. What do SA’s perfectionist reformers wish for and believe is politically achieveble? For example, their demand for a complete departure from racial and towards “disadvantaged-based” preferencing. I would greatly prefer a class-based approach, but at least two problems are being ignored here. First, SA’s constitution authorises affirmative action for categories of persons disadvantaged by past unfair discrimination. This was part of the deal making possible the negotiated settlement which many believed would be unachievable. Hence, afirmative action is not, as some claim “unconstitutional” but part of the negotiated compromise.

Second, class-based preferencing must surely apply not just to access to education and jobs, but also to ownership of assets, including land, which are, by world standards, still highly unevenly distributed in SA and was specifically done on racial grounds.

Will rich SA’s accept the higher tax levels, including of inheritance and capital gains (still low by international standards) required for this? And what about the degree and timing of such class-based reforms: how fast and thorough do their advocates envisage they would be?

It would be useful to have details of constructive policies likely to meet the modest aspirations of, in particular, SA’s growing army of angry unemployed youth.

Merle Lipton, King's College, London