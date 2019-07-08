LETTER: NDP is alive, but moves in fits and starts

John Dludlu’s reflections on the national development plan (NDP) and the development of small business requires a response and some clarification (NDP is Dead But We Can Still Save SMEs, July 30.)

While some of his assertions are appropriate and correct, he conflates issues, as if the NDP and small business are two sides of the same coin. The NDP is not a project or programme which has specific milestones and direct indicators that inform whether it is being executed to specifications.

The NDP is a national strategy agreed to by parliament and all parties. It guides society and its stakeholders on programmes, activities, policies or projects to make Vision 2030 a reality. It has myriad milestones and indicators. However, two critical variables underpin it: the reduction of poverty, unemployment and inequality, and the enhancement of social cohesion.

Thus, the worsening levels of poverty, unemployment and inequality, particularly in the townships and rural areas, are cause for concern and reflect not only on government but on all South Africans. Nonetheless, there is no denying that government is the major player through policies, programmes and the annual performance plans by departments.

Regrettably, poor performances, corruption and maladministration have seen various government departments not execute to expectation. To crown it all, many in the civil service are just not committed to acceptable service delivery standards, and all this has affected administrations negatively.

For instance, stories of a woman giving birth at the gates of a hospital because nurses would not provide the service are not isolated. The NDP, which should guide services by departments and other government facilities, has also suffered.

In the same vein, other critical players, particularly business, must also accept responsibility when the objectives of the NDP are not met. Some in the private sector have committed to the NDP while many others could not be bothered. In calling for a greater focus on the NDP, President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded South Africans to meet their obligations to the future of the country.

It is unfortunate that Dludlu did not do more research, including talking to the National Planning Commission (NPC), whose mandate is to monitor the implementation of the NDP. This would have given him a more informed understanding of its implementation.

Since 2014 government departments have included the NDP in their annual performance plans. This is also reflected in government’s medium-term strategic framework for 2014-2019. As part of its monitoring of the implementation of the NDP obligation the NPC has had meetings with stakeholders. This is agreement that there have been successes here and there, just as there have been setbacks or poor delivery.

Furthermore, the NPC has released a report on the implementation of the NDP, which also shows successes in some areas and failures in others. Dludlu’s statement that the NDP is dead is as inaccurate as it is melodramatic.

In any case, the NPC has a colloquium on July 26 and 27 to deal with gaps in the NDP and work out how it can become more developmental. For instance, it is not gender sensitive or youth-focused and also does not address issues of disability. These are among the issues to be righted.

Dludlu talks of the NDP being dead but SMEs can still be saved. Is he suggesting that SMEs are separate from the NDP? To assist him in getting a better understanding of the plight of black SMEs, the entities to make a difference in black lives in many respects, let us look at the environment within which SMMEs operate, given that entrepreneurship is a human activity.

In 1994 SA inherited an environment that consisted essentially of societal structures, basic groups, operations and relationships from its apartheid past. Thus, apart from the usual challenges that confront new entrants, black small businesses also face numerous constraints that have to do with the past.

These include the fact that the previous incumbents or players in the economy — white businesses — have deeper and older wealth pockets, greater access and knowledge of markets and products, and are part of networks and value chains that span decades and are thus deeply entrenched. It is no longer an issue of race, but of market realities. There are also situations in which interventions to empower nascent black businesses are being frustrated by white competitors in the courts and other ways.

To get back to the main point, the NDP continues but moves in fits and starts, thanks to our past. The coming colloquium, in which more than 200 South Africans will participate, will move us forward. After all, the challenge for all South Africans is to overcome the past and march into the future with greater speed and confidence.

We will not achieve this with the shortsightedness of the Dludlus of this world.

Thami Mazwai

National Planning Commission member (writing in his personal capacity)