LETTER: Filth and decay mar Kruger Park

The staff could not have been more slow and abrasive if they had tried

08 July 2019 - 05:03
Kruger National Park. Picture: UNSPLASH/ANNAKATE AUTEN
On a recent trip from KwaZulu-Natal to Kruger Park via Ladysmith, Newcastle, Volksrust, Amersfort, Carolina, Badplaas and Barberton, what we witnessed should shock and depress any sensible South African. The filth and decay, particularly in Volksrust and Amersfort, was beyond belief. The other towns were not as bad, but still grubby and poorly run, or so it seemed.

To add insult to injury the staff in the Kruger could not have been more slow and abrasive if they had tried. Going to the game reserve is usually a pleasant, calming experience, but apparently no longer at Kruger. Nowhere is it advertised that one has to pre-book to get into the park, yet if you don’t you are barred from entering.

When one arrives at the gate there are three queues of cars and no way of knowing which queue is for what — and that includes the park staff. It takes visitors an hour to get through the gate due to mainly pensioners from Pretoria being checked for smuggled rhino horn, while bakkie loads of people, presumably staff, are allowed through with no checks.

Once in the park we could not believe our eyes as we witnessed a female labourer from a neighbouring farm herding baboons across the Crocodile River inside the park. If it’s that easy for her to herd baboons, how easy is it to poach rhinos? All in all it was an unpleasant experience, a glimpse of what is in store for us as a country in future.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

