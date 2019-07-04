Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why have no looters been arrested?

How else can we explain the appointment of state capture crooks to chair important portfolio committees in parliament?

04 July 2019 - 05:00
Picture: ISTOCK
A paragraph in a book review I read leapt out of the page: “What the writer shows us is not only the ugliness of corruption, but also the shame that infects an entire society when the guilty are permitted to go about their business so brazenly and with such a clear sense of entitlement that we no longer recognise what is right and what is most surely and inarguably wrong.”

Although the plot takes place in the US, the same situation exists in SA, with criminal contemporaries in public and private sectors from the same crooked mould. It’s almost as if these felons are heroes and held in high esteem by a gullible nation.

Even after the damning evidence heard at the various commissions of inquiry — with clear video footage showing the perpetrators handling the stolen loot earmarked for corrupt political players — there have been no arrests of the top dogs. Why? Back to the reviewer’s words: “They have a clear sense of entitlement”, and we can add, “because they hold daily prayer meetings, they believe they’re been divinely protected from stupid mere mortals, making them untouchable”.

How else can we explain the appointment of state capture crooks to chair important portfolio committees in parliament? And the former president, who is the glue that sticks the whole rotten lot together, still has the cheek to appear on public platforms calling the shots.

Until action is taken by the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks, the judiciary and business, and “clean” leaders develop the political will to act, the situation will continue unabated.

What the electorate voted for in the election has not materialised. Only a miracle can save the day.

Cliff Buchler
George

