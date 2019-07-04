Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhwebane is no judge

The public protector’s spats reveal a lack of understanding of her office

04 July 2019 - 05:00
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

I am shocked by the conduct of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her communications spokesperson, Oupa Segwale. I initially disregarded the unprecedented YouTube video of the public protector discussing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, but when I saw her spokesperson going on a tirade on a range of media platforms responding to comments on the matter by Solly Mapaila and Gwede Mantashe I was stunned.

For a start, to equate the public protector to a judge in a court of law is ridiculous. A judge would never use the media to argue with his or her detractors. The reference by Segwale to the apology issued by Mapaila for his comments on the late Robert Sobukwe was equally problematic. I would have expected the public protector and her spokesperson to take society into their confidence about the work of the office in a dignified manner. Instead they have engaged in a street fight with the SA Communist Party.

I have yet to see a judge responding to a criticism of a judgment in the way the public protector has done. My humble request is that she protect the dignity of that office. It is a public institution that is not above the constitution of the country.

Lazola Vabaza
Via e-mail

